STL Moms: Local gala benefits children of divorce

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Nearly half of marriages end in divorce, affecting one million new children in the U.S. every year. There are approximately 5,000 dissolutions of marriage of parents with children every year in the St. Louis region.

Local non-profit Kids In The Middle is the only non-profit agency in the St. Louis region with the unique specialization of working with children "in the middle" of their parents' separation and divorce.

Meredith Friedman from Kids In The Middle joins us to talk about their annual fundraising gala on April 28.

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of hors d'oeuvres, dinner, silent and live auctions and entertainment. Proceeds from the gala will provide counseling for kids and their families.

Reservations to the gala are required, and tickets are $200 per guest.

Kids In The Middle: 2018 Gala Broadcasting Live! will be held on Saturday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at the River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd.

For more information, visit www.KidsInTheMiddle.org or call 314-909-9922.