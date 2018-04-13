Suspicious package found at St. Louis County FedEx

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson unit was called to a parking lot in south county Friday evening for a report of a suspicious package.
According to a county police spokesperson, the package was located at the FedEx store in the Southfield Shopping Center.
As a result, Lindbergh Boulevard was closed between Tesson Ferry and Baptist Church roads for nearly two hours.
Authorities ultimately detonated the suspicious item just after 9 p.m. Police reopened Lindbergh a short time later.