‘Talk About it’ Campaign to deal with addiction

ST. LOUIS, MO — Addiction can happen to anyone. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 have partnered with NCADA in the Spirit of St. Louis to start the conversations to protect your family and “Talk About it”.

Talking to your kids can cut their risk of drug use in half. The “Talk About it” movement gives families the tools they need to start these conversations. You will see giant pill bottles

712 St. Louisians died from opioid-related causes in 2016 alone. In the Spirit of St. Louis, we are dedicated to lowering this number by giving families the tools they need to have these conversations These conversations can be difficult and uncomfortable but also lifesaving. Help us spread the Spirit of St. Louis through the NCADA’s Talk About it movement on Facebook and share their information with your friends and family….use the #TalkAboutitSTL.

To get your free age-specific talking kit go to talkaboutitstl.com.