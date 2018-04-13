× White House concerned over Greitens allegations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump says allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are “very concerning.”

During a briefing with reporters on Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders was asked about a letter from three Republican Missouri state senators to Trump, urging the president to ask Greitens to resign. Trump and Greitens are both Republicans.

Several prominent Missouri lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, have called on Greitens to step down over allegations that he coerced sex acts and slapped, grabbed and shoved a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015, before his election.

Greitens has said he’ll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.

Sanders said she didn’t have an official response but says the allegations are something the White House is taking very seriously.