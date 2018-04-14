× 2 tornadoes hit rural southern Missouri county Friday

DAWSON, Mo. (AP) _ The National Weather Service says two tornadoes hit sparsely-populated rural areas of Wright County in southern Missouri as strong storms raked states from Texas north to Iowa.

Springfield television station KOLR reports that the tornadoes hit Friday night. The first was spotted around 7 p.m. near Macomb and was estimated to be about 100 yards wide. The EF-2 tornado uprooted and snapped trees and damaged one home and several farm buildings.

Around 7:35 p.m., another weaker tornado estimated to be about 75 yards wide touched down near Dawson. Officials reported damage to trees and outbuildings from the second twister.

No injuries were reported from either tornado.

The Enhanced Fujita scale rates tornado intensity from zero to five, with five being the most intense.