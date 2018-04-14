× Cardinals Win Second Straight over Reds, Back to .500 Mark

The Cardinals won their second straight game in as many nights over the Reds on Friday night in Cincinnati. The final score: Cardinals 5 – Reds 3.

Yadier Molina was the hitting star, cracking his fifth home run of the season and driving in three runs. Luke Weaver was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs in six plus innings of work. He has gotten off to a 2-0 start on the mound for the Redbirds. Four relief pitchers held the lead for Weaver, including Bud Norris. He struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn his second save of the young season.

The victory evens the Cardinals record on the season to 7-7. Game three of this series between the Cardinals and the Reds will be Saturday at 12:00 PM in Cincinnati. Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Cards.