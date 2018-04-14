Learn how to save and spend your money at these events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Financial Literacy Month and having a firm understanding of personal finance is important.

Pier Alsup from American Eagle Credit Union joins us to talk about the events they're hosting during April to help members and the community better understand finance topics like the home buying process and preparing for college.

A Home Buying Seminar will take place April 19 at Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.

More seminars are offered throughout the year and the schedule can be found online at www.AmEagelCU.org.