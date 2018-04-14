× Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would extend Medicaid for new mothers struggling with addiction.

Missouri’s Medicaid now covers substance abuse programs for about two months after a woman gives birth. The bipartisan proposal, which passed the House last month 139-6, would extend Medicaid a year beyond that, as long as the mother continued to receive treatment.

The state would need a waiver from the federal government to enact the change, and no state has ever received this type of extension before.

Proponents say this will improve the health of moms and babies.

A Senate hearing on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday.

___

The bill is HB 2280