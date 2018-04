Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Get your kids to eat more vegetables AND help you prepare them with this simple Greek salad.

Chef Georgios Kastanias from Moore Foods Distributors joins us with his son, Alexander, and his young friend, Mia, to help him slice and assemble this easy and delicious meal.

For more information, visit www.MooreFoodDist.com or call (314) 426-1300.