Search enters third month for missing Macoupin County woman

BUNKER HILL, IL - Some of them were trained searchers, some had law enforcement or police backgrounds and others were concerned citizens who simply wanted to help. The group Children and Adult Missing Persons Alert Network helped organize a search for Denita Hedden Saturday. The Macoupin County woman has been missing since January 25th. She was last seen in the Royal Lakes area.

“She was always laughing and smiling,” said Hedden’s daughter Alexis Plunket.

Family members thanked searchers and continue to hold out hope they will someday have an answer for what happened to their loved one.

“Dee was one of the happiest people that anyone could ever meet,” said Amanda Featherstone, Hedden’s former sister-in-law. “She always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude about everything. Nothing ever got her down.”

The Major Case Squad was activated when Hedden went missing. Investigators believe foul play was involved and identified a person of interest but Hedden has yet to be found.