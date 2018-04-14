The Thread – Back to the Big Top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Ed. note: This is an encore presentation of The Thread)

Tim Ezell is pursuing his circus dream -- again! This time, he's pursuing a position with Circus Harmony and their new show Legato. Does Tim have what it takes to join the act? Along the way, Tim introduces you to some incredible performers, including a 9-year-old girl doing her part to put an end to cancer; a teen author who chooses to serve others in the midst of her own struggle; a team of charities joining forces to make a more powerful impact in their community; and a chef who, through a near-death experience, has discovered the real recipe for a full life. Catch the fun (and Tim's many costume changes) on The Thread, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.