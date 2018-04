Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Summer's just around the corner, and it's time to break out those shorts.

Arthur Shivers from Generation III Fitness has just what you need to tone up your legs and glutes. Try out these six exercises to rock those summer shorts:

Squats Bottom squats Squats to curtsy lunge Jump Squats Fire hydrants Plank with leg raise

For more information, visit www.Generation3Fitness.com or call 314-643-6331.