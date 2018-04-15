Arts Pop: Jenna Fischer hopes to mentor young actors with new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jenna Fischer is an Emmy-nominated actress who shot to fame with the role of Pam Beesly on NBC’s “The Office.” She is also from St. Louis, a Nerinx Hall grad.

But success didn’t come without lots of time, effort, and persistence. In her new book, The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide, Fischer writes that it took eight "grueling years” and lots of rejection before she landed her role on the “The Office.” She hopes the books will serve as a guide to young actor-hopefuls hoping to “make it” in Hollywood.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Book Editor Jane Henderson writes more about Fischer’s new book in Sunday’s A&E section.

Jenna Fischer is now starring in the sitcom "Splitting Up Together" on ABC.

More: The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide on Amazon