Bill would separate SIU's Carbondale, Edwardsville campuses

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) _ A bill has been introduced in the Illinois Legislature that would separate Southern Illinois University’s Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports Democratic state Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea filed legislation Thursday that would abolish the SIU Board of Trustees and appoint new boards for each campus. The move comes after SIU trustees last week voted down a proposal to shift $5.1 million in state funding from the Carbondale campus to the Edwardsville campus to reflect enrollment changes.

Hoffman says the separate boards could focus on each campus’ “needs and the strengths.” SIU system President Randy Dunn’s spokesman says system staff will be analyzing the legislation.

The bill has opposition from other lawmakers, including Republican state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo who says both schools are better positioned when they “remain part of a combined system.”