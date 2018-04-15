Coaches remember fallen track star, killed Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The Major Case Squad continues its investigation into the death of 21-year-old Roosevelt Davis who was found shot to death near Cahokia Saturday afternoon.

Coaches remember the life of 21-year-old Roosevelt 'the animal' Davis.

"Roosevelt Davis could outrun a cheetah. He had the tenacity of a tiger, the heart of a lion and could nobody, nobody do it better than Roosevelt Davis," says Barry Malloyd, Interim Head Boys Track Coach at East St. Louis Senior High School.

He was an All-American and All-State track star during his time at East St. Louis Senior High School.

Ramon Johnson coached Davis from six grade through high school.

When he heard Davis was shot, he went to the scene in the parking lot of County Line liquors store on Camp Jackson Road near Cahokia where he saw a body covered by a sheet.

He describes, "still at that point, I was in a state of disbelief and I was like I don`t know what`s under that, that could be anybody. I didn`t get confirmation till I saw his mom and was a heavy blow, it was heavy a blow.'

Now he`s asking for anyone with information to come forward as the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad tries to track down Davis` killer.

Roosevelt 'the animal' Davis got a full ride to Vincennes University in Indiana, but took a break from his studies and only recently decided to go back.

"I was thrilled to hear that he was making moves to make that happen but the clock just stopped ticking," says Johnson.

Malloyd adds, 'it says to me that life is precious and we never know when it`s our last day and so the message to the young people is when you have an opportunity or chance to get out of East St. Louis do so. When you get a chance to better yourself, your position in life, do so.'

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Run In Heaven ROOSEVELT “THE ANIMAL” DAVIS pic.twitter.com/SG2QdbRgPH — ESL Flyers TF (@eslflyerstrack) April 15, 2018

East St. Louis grad and all-American Roosevelt Davis was killed this afternoon. #618track #RIP pic.twitter.com/QLqX9iGOtU — David Kvidahl (@DavidSTLhss) April 14, 2018