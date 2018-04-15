Police close part of Chesterfield Airport Road for suspicious package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department has closed Chesterfield Airport Road near Arnage Boulevard because of a suspicious package. The closure was done around 8 pm as a precaution when the package was discovered on the parking lot of the Fox & Hound.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad was contacted and they have assumed control of the scene.

According to Sgt. Keith Rider, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department, it was determine that the package was not an explosive. A hazmat unit is also determining if the package contains any hazardous materials.

