Special Olympics Missouri hosts STL Day on the Runway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Special Olympics Missouri will host the first ever STL Day on the Runway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday, April 15, in partnership with area law enforcement agencies and Fed Ex in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities in Missouri.

The inaugural family friendly event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a 5K race and family fun walk, a plane pull and a family festival. While runners and plane pull teams need to register in advance, the festival is free and open to the public. Visitors will enjoy a number of activities during the day including music by DJ Shiftee and Big Rain, children’s jump houses, a “Bubble Bus,” bocce games, a mini truck pull and static display of area law enforcement vehicles. Several St. Louis area food trucks will provide food and refreshments for purchase throughout the day.

All proceeds from STL Day on the Runway ensure that more than 6,000 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the St. Louis community have the opportunity to participate in local and regional activities for little or no cost to them.

To register or for more information about this truly unique community event, visit SOMO.org/STLDay.