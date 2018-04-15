World-renowned St. Louisan DJ Tab gives back to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The world famous DJ Tab joins us to talk about he gives back, a charity event and his radio station.

This year, DJ Tab started DJ Tab's Education First Scholars Program which offers a $1,000 scholarship to one student at his alma mater, Normandy High School.

DJ Tab is being recognized Sunday, April 15, at the Made Moguls Black Tie Charity Dinner as a recipient of the Community Award for the ways he gives back. For more information about the event, visit www.MMBlackTieDinner.com.

Along with all he does for his community, DJ Tab also operates his own radio station, 105.1 The Streetz. Learn more about the station at www.Streetz1051.com.