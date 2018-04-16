Another animal rescue activist has vehicle stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Another animal rescue activist had their car stolen while trying to help some four-legged friends

Over the weekend, the group St. Louis City Kitties posted to Facebook that a volunteer had her vehicle stolen while delivering cat food in South St. Louis. The Toyota RAV Four was last seen at Texas and Cherokee.

Another animal rescuer, Janice Ritter, had her vehicle stolen in north St. Louis County a few weeks ago while trying to wrangle a runaway dog. That vehicle has been recovered. A reward is being offered for the cat that was taken with the vehicle.