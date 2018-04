× Bomb squad checks suspicious package in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, MO — The all-clear is given after a bomb scare in Chesterfield. A suspicious package was found around 8pm Sunday, on the parking lot of the Fox and Hound Bar and Grill on Chesterfield Airport Road.

Police closed Chesterfield Airport Road during the investigation.

No explosives or hazardous materials were inside the package The road was reopened around 10:30pm.