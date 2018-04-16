Burly ‘Shrimp Bandit’ gets Forest Gump treatment from Chesterfield police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Chesterfield police need your help to find a Sam's Club shrimp bandit. Posted a surveillance photo to Facebook of a burly man they say stole $100 worth of shrimp last Monday. He reportedly hid the shrimp in his clothes and then walked out the door.

Police posted this message with the photo:

"Did you know, Shrimp is the fruit of the sea?

You can:

BBQ it

Boil it

Broil it

Bake it

Sauté it

There’s Shrimp-kabobs

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Gumbo

Pan Fried

Deep Fried

Stir Fried

There’s Pineapple Shrimp

Lemon Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

Pepper Shrimp

Shrimp Soup

Shrimp Stew

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp and Potatoes

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp sandwich

That-That’s about it

The only thing you can’t do is steal it.

If you have any information please contact us at 636-537-3000.

And that’s all I have to say about that."