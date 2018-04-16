× Cardinals-Cubs postponed due to cold weather

CHICAGO – The season’s first game between the Cardinals and Cubs has been delayed to cold weather.

Inclement weather and wind chills dipping into the 20s forced Major League Baseball to reschedule Monday night’s game to later this summer.

The game will be part of a doubleheader on July 21.

Separate tickets will be required for each game.

Tickets to the game will be honored for the July 21 make-up date. No ticket exchange will be necessary for that game.