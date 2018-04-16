× Cold, Snowy Weather Postpones Cardinals at Cubs

The unseasonably cold weather has cost the Cardinals their first cancellation of the 2018 baseball season. Their game with the Cubs Monday night in Chicago was postponed earlier in the day. Cold and snowy weather in Chicago forced the cancellation. It’s the second straight day the Cubs have not played due to the cold temps and snow. The game will be made up on Saturday, July 21st as part of a day/night doubleheader.

The Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday. Pitcher Luke Gregerson and infielder Jedd Gyorko have been activated off the disabled list. To make room for them on the roster, infielder Yairo Munoz and pitcher Mike Mayers were sent to AAA Memphis.

The Cardinals and Cubs hope to get their now two game series going on Tuesday night in Chicago.