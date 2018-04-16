Man charged the deaths of 4 in fatal I-55 accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAUTON, IL – A man has been charged following an investigation into a multi-vehicle accident that killed 4 people dead and injured 11 others.

The accident happened on southbound I-55 in Madison County on November 21, 2017.

The fatal accident killed 2 sisters, Madisen and Hailey Bertels and a friend, Tori Carroll, and an out of state woman, Vivian Vu in another vehicle.

Authorities say the incident occurred when a tractor-trailer driven by Mohamed Jama failed to slow down and stop for cars in front of it in a construction zone.

By the time it was all over, 7 vehicles were damaged and the people inside them injured or killed.

The sisters attended high school in Staunton.

It seems everyone in the community knew the girls or knew someone who was their friend.

The Madison County State`s Attorney Tom Gibbon said if convicted of all the crimes Mohamed Jama could spend the rest of his life in prison. With summer coming on and more construction zones Gibbons says there`s a warning for all of us.

“Each of us out there in our cars we really need to pay attention, watch out, slow down you never want to see something like this to happen again it so terrible for all the victim I’m sure that no person would want to be the cause of something like this.”

Jama is charged with 4 counts of reckless homicide and 8 counts of reckless driving. He`s being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.