Members-only app offers selective online dating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - These days, meeting someone online, falling in love and even getting married has become the norm. Dating apps make it easy for singles to find that certain someone, but we've all heard nightmare stories about them as well. Now there's an app that allows you to be more selective and be matched with people who are true matches so you don't waste your time.

Meredith Davis is head of communications for "The League," an online dating app that is different because it's invite-only!

The app launched in STL last week, and the St. Louis waitlist is over 3k.

The company chooses who will be profiled based on their degree, education institution, professional title or past professions, industry and number of referrals.

You can download "The League" app directly from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, visit www.TheLeague.com.