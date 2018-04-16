Navigating caregiving for aging family members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Today is National Healthcare Decisions Day, a day set aside to encourage you to make advanced care planning for aging or ill family members.

So, how do you begin? Commerce Trust Company's Constance Moore can answer that; she has three decades of experience in helping families navigate the maze of family caregiving options.

Moore talks about where to begin, care options and the free online caregiving booklet anyone can access via CommerceTrustCompany.com/Caregiving.

For more information, contact Moore at 314-746-3000.