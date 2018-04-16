Pets of the Week: Beast and Aladdin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Meet two of the eight Disney-themed Terrier mix puppies at Metro East Humane Society.

Beast, Aladdin and their six siblings are 12 weeks old and will be available for adoption later this week. They are expected to be over 40 pounds fully grown.

Edwardsville Pet Hospital sponsored the litter, helping cover the costs of initial vaccines and care and naming the pups after their favorite Disney characters.

Visit the Disney pups at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143, Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information or to apply for adoption, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.