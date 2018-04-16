Police believe recent debit card theft is the work of ring moving through the region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another community was hit by what police are calling a multi-state fraud ring. Police believe the suspects in this ring are using skimming devices clone debit cards.

St. Louis city police released pictures of the suspects using cloned cards at two Regions Banks on Kingshighway and Hampton on March 24th and March 26th.

St. Louis County Police believe the same suspects are part of the same group that hit banks in south county and one off of Barrett Station Road in early April.

Two banks in the 9000 block on Manchester in Warson Woods were also hit. Warson Woods Sgt. Gene Tisius said the cards were stolen from O’Falllon MO, St. Peters and Shrewsbury.

He said the crew is putting skimming devices at gas pumps, ATMs and sometimes in convenience stores and stealing all your debit card information.

Tisius said this fraud crew hit Collinsville IL before crossing the river. He thinks they hold up in an area for about a week and move on.

He believes that they have probably moved to a different state by now.

Tisius said all of the pictures are being turned over to federal investigators and they are working to build a case against this group.