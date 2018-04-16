Police seek publics’ help to ID suspects in Sprint store robbery

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is hoping someone will step forward and provide information to identify 3 suspects in a Sprint store robbery.

The robbery happened on April 9th around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Kingshighway.

Police say the suspects entered the store with a handgun, announced a robbery and forced the employees into the back of the store and lay on the floor. They forced the managers to open the store’s safes.

The suspects fled the store with several phones and a large amount of cash.

All of the suspects are in their 20’s, around 6 feet tall and have thin builds.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.