Recipe: Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

Ingredients:

12 Large Egg Yolks

11 ounces clarified butter

Juice of 1 lemon

1.5 tablespoons Tabasco sauce

1 tablespoon Worchestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

To make clarified butter, simply place butter over low heat and allow to melt. Do not stir. A white foam will begin to form on top. Skim this off. Remove butter from the heat and let sit for a few minutes. Only use the clear golden melted butter, do not skim the bottom.

Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Place the yolks in the blender and save the whites for another application. Add Tabasco, Worcestershire, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add butter and blend until smooth.

Smoke Salmon Benny

1 avocado, sliced

2 poached eggs

5 ounces smoked salmon

3 ounces prepared Hollandaise sauce

2 teaspoons capers

1 ounces pickled red onion

5 ounces cooked hash browns cooked-

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Choice of fruit for garnish

Poach 2 eggs in slightly simmering water until just set; approximately 1.5 to 2 minutes. Cook hash browns in butter until browned on both sides; approximately 4 minutes per side.

To assemble plate, place hash browns in center of plate, top with smoke salmon, avocado, eggs, Hollandaise, pickled onions and capers. Garnish with fresh fruit

