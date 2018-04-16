Recipe: Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
Ameristar Casino Celebrates National Eggs Benedict Day
Hollandaise Sauce- Easy blender recipe
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Blender Hollandaise
Ingredients:
12 Large Egg Yolks
11 ounces clarified butter
Juice of 1 lemon
1.5 tablespoons Tabasco sauce
1 tablespoon Worchestershire sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
To make clarified butter, simply place butter over low heat and allow to melt. Do not stir. A white foam will begin to form on top. Skim this off. Remove butter from the heat and let sit for a few minutes. Only use the clear golden melted butter, do not skim the bottom.
Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Place the yolks in the blender and save the whites for another application. Add Tabasco, Worcestershire, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add butter and blend until smooth.
Smoke Salmon Benny
1 avocado, sliced
2 poached eggs
5 ounces smoked salmon
3 ounces prepared Hollandaise sauce
2 teaspoons capers
1 ounces pickled red onion
5 ounces cooked hash browns cooked-
1 tablespoon butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Choice of fruit for garnish
Poach 2 eggs in slightly simmering water until just set; approximately 1.5 to 2 minutes. Cook hash browns in butter until browned on both sides; approximately 4 minutes per side.
To assemble plate, place hash browns in center of plate, top with smoke salmon, avocado, eggs, Hollandaise, pickled onions and capers. Garnish with fresh fruit
National Eggs Benedict Day
Falcon Diner
One Ameristar Blvd.
St. Charles
(636) 949-7777
Ameristar.com