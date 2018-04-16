× Sacramento police release new video following fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) _ Sacramento police have released 54 new video and audio clips related to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

The Monday video release includes dashboard and body camera footage from responding officers after the March shooting of Stephon Clark. Two officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows shot Clark in his grandparents’ backyard.

The department also released two 911 calls and more sheriff’s helicopter video.

The clips show at least one responding officer being told to mute his microphone and two others performed CPR on Clark. The department banned muting microphones following the shooting.

In one of the 911 calls, a man reports banging on his backyard windows and asks the dispatcher what’s happening. The department confirms the call came from inside Clark’s grandparents’ home.