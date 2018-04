× Scheduled pre-trial hearing for Gov. Greitens Monday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Both sides in the criminal case against Governor Eric Greitens are due back in court Monday.

Last week, the defense team asked the judge to dismiss the case claiming misconduct by prosecutors for withholding evidence.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office says it turned over a videotaped deposition and an investigator’s notes once they learned the tape was viewable and the notes existed.