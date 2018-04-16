Song of the Day – WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Scottrade Center for the first time in 2018 on April 23rd and we want to send you! See your favorite RAW Superstars up close!

See your favorite RAW WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Intercontinental Champion The Miz & RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar! Tickets are on sale now!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, April 16th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.