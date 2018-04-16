St. Louis native publishes “playbook for couples”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - High school teacher, football coach, pro athlete, poet, actor, personal trainer, community advocate, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and St. Louis native are just some of the many titles for Bernard Quinn III. He even founded and serves as president of Sole to Soul Charitable Foundation, a 501(C) 3 organization established to service the needs of the less fortunate in his community. And now, he adds author to that list.

Quinn joins us to talk about his recently published book, "Dear Future Wife," a collection of personal letters and experiences to help counsel couples.

On Saturday, April 21, Quinn will hold his first of several book signings at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information about Quinn and his book, visit www.BernardQuinn.net. For info on his organization, visit www.SoletoSoulFoundation.org.