STL Moms: St. Louis’ Taste of the Nation offers great food, fights childhood hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Taste some delicious food and support the work to end childhood hunger St. Louis' Taste of the Nation, Monday, April 23.

Nate Lindesmith from event sponsor Sysco St. Louis and chef-owner Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid Bakery join us to talk about the event and show us some of what will be offered.

Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry is a new event that brings together St. Louis' top culinary talent for a great cause: ensuring all children get the healthy food they need every day.

Over 30 top chefs and bartenders have teamed up to share their best bites and sips from local favorites, including: 1818 Chophouse, 612 North Event Space and Catering, Baileys' Restaurants, Bella Milano, BLK MKT Eats, Cafe Napoli, Companion Baking Company, Drunken Fish, Ferguson Brewing Company, Fitz's, Gamlin Restaurant Group, Main Street Brewing Co., Mission Taco Joint, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, Polite Society, Prasino, Salt + Smoke BBQ, Bourbon + Beer, The Brass Rail / TBR Prime Market and Walnut Grill.

Tickets start at $100 and 100 percent of event proceeds support No Kid Hungry's work to end childhood hunger in America. One in six children in America struggles with hunger, including more than one in five kids in Missouri. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger nationwide by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. Since the campaign's launch, No Kid Hungry and its partners have connected kids struggling with hunger to more than 775 million meals.

St. Louis' Taste of the Nation will take place on Monday, April 23 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at 612 North Catering + Events, 612 N. 2nd St. Downtown St. Louis.

For more information, visit www.NoKidHungry.org/StLouis.