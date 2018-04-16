Three Kings Public House has new location, new menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Three Kings Public House is opening a fourth location at the Lambert Airport.

Owner Derek Deaver joins us to talk about the new location and the new menu that will be 80% all natural with daily stocks of fresh fish, products from local farms and bakeries and, of course, the famous Captain Crunch Shrimp.

The new menu will launch May 1 and the new location will open at the end of May/early June.

Check out Three Kings Public House at these locations:

11925 Manchester Road in Des Peres

6307 Delmar Blvd. in University City

40 Ronnie's Plaza in St. Louis

Coming Soon: Airport location

For more information, visit ThreeKingsPub.com.