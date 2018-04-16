× Velda City K-9 receives body armor

VELDA CITY, MO – Monday a Velda City K-9 received new body armor. The K-9 Zoey was outfitted with a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a $950 donation by Nora Wheaton of Pensacola, FL.

The vest was manufactured Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. charity located in East Taunton, MA.

Vested Interest provides vest for K-9’s in law enforcement throughout the United States.

It’s estimated that law enforcement uses 30,000 K-9’s.

If you’re interested in making a donation or for more information, check on Vested Interest.