Why and how to be a volunteer in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There are many organizations in the St. Louis area that rely on volunteers. From picking up trash to rocking babies to sleep to reading to kids to walking rescue dogs, you and your whole family have tons of options to lend a hand to the community.

Last year, more than 22,000 people volunteered through the United Way of Greater St. Louis, totaling 225,000 volunteer hours and more than $5.4 million in value to local nonprofits and our region.

Manager for United Way's volunteer center Katelind Hosie joins us to talk about why you and your family should get and involved and how to get started.

For more information, visit www.STLVolunteer.org.