× Youth pastor charged with child molestation

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a youth pastor at a Clayton church for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Andrew Dickson was charged April 9 with fourth-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. He was initially jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond, but a judge lowered the bail to $75,000.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that charging documents allege Dickson had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old between March 1 and April 1. University City police said Dickson admitted to fondling and engaging in oral sex with the teen.