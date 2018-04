Billikens Basketball has Tournament Hopes for 2018-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTVI Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sat down with Saint Louis University men's basketball coach Travis Ford on Tuesday. They talked recruits for the upcoming 2018-19 season as well as where the Billikens basketball program stands after Ford's second year at SLU. Ford feels his team made great strides from year one to year two. Ford expects his third year team next season to be an NCAA Tournament team and near if not at the top of the Atlantic 10 Conference.