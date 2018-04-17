Chaminade Signing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Spring Signing Ceremony took place on Tuesday at Chaminade College Preparatory School. 17 Seniors signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Among the 17, football player Trevor Trout will be playing at USC in Los Angeles, California this coming fall. Basketball player Jericole Hellems will take his skills to North Carolina State starting the 2018-19 college basketball season.