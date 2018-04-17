× Rush-hour traffic trouble – Emergency repairs underway on Jefferson Barracks Bridge

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that the two left lanes on the eastbound Jefferson Barracks Bridge are closed for a bridge joint repair. The bridge carries I-255 traffic from Missouri to Illinois. MoDOT says the lanes will be closed through the evening rush hour Tuesday night.

The announcement presents some challenges for commuters who rely on the bridge to get home to Illinois after work. MoDOT images of the emergency repair work already indicate traffic backups stretching into Missouri as far back as Telegraph Road. The traffic jam could worsen as rush hour nears this afternoon.

