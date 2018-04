Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Begin your morning with a big stretch beneath the sun as it rises above the beautifully renovated Kiener Plaza.

It's a chance to get fit for free all summer long.

Sunrise Yoga

Every Tuesday from 7-8am

Free and open to the public

www.archpark.org/yoga

Bootcamp

Every Wednesday starting May 2nd

5:30-6:30pm

Free and open to the public

www.archpark.org/bootcamp