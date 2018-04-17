× Greitens slams claims against him as ‘false’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says allegations that he potentially broke the law by using a donor list from a charity he founded are “ridiculous.”

Greitens in a Tuesday statement said he’ll get rid of what he described as “false allegations.”

Fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Tuesday that his investigation into a veterans charity founded by Greitens found evidence that Greitens may have committed a felony in his use of its donor list for political purposes.

Hawley says it’s up to the St. Louis circuit attorney to decide whether to charge Greitens with a crime.

Greitens in response ripped into both Hawley, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Greitens says Hawley is “better at press conferences than the law.” He called Gardner a liberal prosecutor.