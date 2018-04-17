× IKEA’s ‘Task Rabbit’ service hit by data breach

ST. LOUIS, MO — Another company is dealing with a data breach. On-demand, errand service Task Rabbit has taken its website and app offline as it investigates a cyber-security incident. The company says that if you have a Task Rabbit account to change your password immediately.

Task Rabbit is not revealing what info was breached or how many people are affected. The company was acquired by IKEA last year but continues to operate independently with services ranging from packing for a move to assembling furniture.