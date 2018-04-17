Lawyers in Greitens case await new possible indictment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lawyers for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens met in a St. Louis judge’s chambers Tuesday, not long after the state attorney general’s news conference.

Four attorneys entered Judge Rex Burlison’s chambers in the Carnahan Courthouse. Everything went down behind closed doors – not in open court – so we don’t know what they talked about.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner did not attend the meeting, but she was seen walking into the courthouse after the gathering.

The governors’ lawyers left the courthouse a short time later, one of whom said, “Nothing until Thursday,” alluding to the day when Judge Burlison will rule on a motion to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.