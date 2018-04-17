× Man charged in St. Louis area apartment break-in killing

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis man has been charged with breaking into an apartment and fatally shooting a man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Brandon Williams is jailed on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the shooting death Saturday of Chuckie Marion in the suburb of Hazelwood.

Police said in a probable cause statement that Williams broke a window to get into the bedroom of the apartment. Police say that once inside, Williams kicked in a bathroom door and shot Marion several times with a semiautomatic pistol. Marion died at the scene.

Bail is set at $250,000 cash-only. No attorney is listed for Williams in online court records.

