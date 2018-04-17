× MetroLink station construction may mean delays for riders

ST. LOUIS, MO — MetroLink is adjusting its service this week so you may need to adjust your schedule as well.

The change is for crews to being work on the new Cortex Metrolink Station. Metrolink will operate on a single track at the Grand Station from 8:00pm until the end of service every night through Thursday.

Blue line trains will only operate from the Forest Park- Debaliviere station to Shrewsbury. Riders could experience delays of up to ten minutes.