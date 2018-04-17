× Missouri sued for alleged voter registration law violation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri is being sued for allegedly not following federal voter registration laws.

American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri Legal Director Tony Rothert in a Tuesday statement said Missouri violated its duty to protect voting rights. The group is representing the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Kansas City-area chapter of the AFL-CIO constituency A. Philip Randolph Institute in the lawsuit.

The federal lawsuit claims the Department of Revenue doesn’t automatically update voter registration after address changes and is not providing all required registration information to voters. It says the secretary of state is not ensuring laws are followed.

Secretary of state spokeswoman Maura Browning says the office received the lawsuit but hasn’t reviewed it. Department of Revenue spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy says she can’t comment on pending lawsuits.