Greitens accused of criminal wrongdoing by AG Hawley

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says his office has evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Governor Eric Greitens regarding his involvement with the charity The Mission Continues.

The attorney general's office had been investigating possible violations of the state's consumer protection and charitable registration and reporting laws.

"In the course of this investigation, we have uncovered evidence of wrongdoing that goes beyond Missouri's charity laws," Hawley said. "To be specific, within the past several days, we have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations...these potentially criminal acts were committed by Governor Eric Greitens."

Hawley said it appears Greitens used the donor list from The Mission Continues to solicit for campaign donations in his gubernatorial run -- a felony. The attorney general said the state's laws on impeachment mean the governor could be removed from office if he's found to have participated in criminal acts.

Hawley said it would be up to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office whether or not to press charges, since the alleged criminal act occurred in the City of St. Louis.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign had obtained a list of top donors to The Mission Continues. The AP found that Greitens' campaign had raised nearly $2 million from donors who previously gave significant amounts to The Mission Continues. Hawley says his office found evidence that Greitens transmitted that list without permission in violation of the law.

Greitens already faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom Greitens said he had an affair.

Separately, a special House investigatory committee is to recommend whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Greitens.